New Zealand MP resigns over shoplifting allegations

January 17, 2024
WELLINGTON   -   The first refugee to be elect­ed to New Zealand’s par­liament resigned Tuesday over alleged shoplifting, which she said was related to personal stress and trau­ma. Golriz Ghahraman, an MP for the centre-left Green Party and its justice spokes­person, is being investi­gated by police after three allegations of theft from boutique clothing shops. The lawmaker, a former hu­man rights lawyer, said her actions were “not a behav­iour I can explain”. Ghah­raman conceded she had fallen short of the standards expected of politicians and needed time to address her mental health. Work-relat­ed stress led her to “act in ways that are completely out of character. I am not trying to excuse my actions, but I do want to explain them”, she said in a state­ment. “The mental health professional I see says my recent behaviour is consis­tent with recent events giv­ing rise to extreme stress response, and relating to previously unrecognised trauma. “I have let down a lot of people and I am very sorry. It’s not a behaviour I can explain because it’s not rational in any way, and af­ter medical evaluation, I un­derstand I’m not well.”

