North Korea’s Kim Jong Un abandons unification goal with South

PYONGYANG - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said unification with the South is no longer possible, and that the constitution should be changed to designate it the “principal enemy”. Mr Kim also said three organisa­tions dealing with reunification would shut down, state media KCNA reported. South Korea’s president said it would respond “multiple times stronger” to any provocation from the North.

The two Koreas have been di­vided since the Korean War end­ed in 1953. They did not sign a peace treaty and therefore have remained technically still at war ever since. In a speech delivered at the Supreme People’s Assembly - North Korea’s rubber-stamp par­liament - Mr Kim said that the con­stitution should be amended to educate North Koreans that South Korea is a “primary foe and invari­able principal enemy”. He also said that if a war breaks out on the Ko­rean peninsula, the country’s con­stitution should reflect the issue of “occupying”, “recapturing” and “incorporating” the South into its territory. Mr Kim - who replaced his father, Kim Jong-il, as North Korean leader in 2011 - said the North “did not want war, but we also have no intention of avoiding it”, according to KCNA.