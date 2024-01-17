Notables of NA 117 to support Aleem Khan

LAHORE - President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and the candidate of National As­sembly from NA-117 Lahore, Abdul Aleem Khan has said that he has been serving the masses for the last 22 years in health, education and other important sectors and efforts will be made to eliminate backwardness, poverty and filth found in Shahdrah.

He added that it is sad that the whole area of Shahdrah is not seen as a part of Lahore city, now we have to work to change the worse condition of this area without wasting time.

He was talking to a 50-member delegation of notables from NA 117 who were belong to different walks of life. Expressing his gratitude for the support of lawyers, doctors, busi­ness community and technocrats, Abdul Aleem Khan said that the aim of his politics is to serve the common man for which he will use all his re­courses in the future. In the meeting, Malik Umair Tahir, a candidate from NA-117 and ex Tehsil Nazim and can­didate of PP 145 Rana Anwar ul Haq, announced to withdraw in favor of Abdul Aleem Khan and fully partici­pate in his election campaign along with all their colleagues.

Former MPA Dr. Saeed Elahi laud­ed the 22 years of political service of Abdul Aleem Khan and said that wherever he went he made a name for himself and now the people of Shahdrah are also lucky that their plight will also change. Malik Im­tiaz Khan, Imran Naseer, Khalid Id­ris, Waqar Malik and Agha Aamir expressed their views and said that it was sad to deprive the people of Shahdrah from basic facilities, but now there is a wave of happiness in every home that Abdul Aleem Khan has chosen this area to contest in the coming general elections. They announced their full support from each family and to make all efforts for the success of Abdul Aleem Khan in NA 117 and PP 149.