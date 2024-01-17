Overhauling of damaged portion of Murree Road to be started this week

ISLAMABAD - The problems of the commuters travelling on a portion of Murree Road in Bhara Kahu, which was damaged during the construc­tion of the bypass and flyover are likely to be ended soon as the National Highway Authority has decided to start overhauling and repair work from this week.

In principle, the said portion of road was to be repaired by the Capital Development Authority, which executed Bhara Kahu By­pass but due to the ongoing financial con­straints, the incumbent management of the civic authority was reluctant to carry out said work. After completing the bypass project in August this year, no work was carried out to repair the dilapidated and damaged portion of Murree Road beneath the flyover, causing problems for motorists.

However, instead of making a request in suitable manner, CDA had first tried to shift its responsibility on NHA and asked to repair their road but same was rebut­ted by the NHA sighting the reason that for getting an NOC from the NHA to start the bypass project, the CDA had agreed it will repair and overhaul Murree Road. Later, the Chairman of the cash strapped CDA Captain retired Anwar ul Haq inter­vened and requested the road authority to repair the road from their own resources. In response, NHA expressed its willing­ness to carry out the work provided the CDA gave a written assurance that it will pay back to the NHA at a later stage.

On 26th December, a Director General of CDA Habib-ur-Rehman sent a letter to NHA and requested to overhaul the road and assured that the amount spent on this work would be recouped once civic authority would get some fiscal space. Sources informed that to avoid wast­age of time, NHA has avoided going in a fresh procurement process for this mi­nor project and decided to complete it through an already engaged contractor to provide ease to the road users. Gener­al Manager, Islamabad-Murree Dual Car­riageway Zafar Yaqoob confirmed that the road authority is going to start over­hauling this portion of road from Thurs­day. He informed that NHA had already awarded a maintenance contract to a private firm for the maintenance work and the same contractor will be mobi­lized for the early completion of work on site. “Once started, the repair and over­hauling of said 1.2km long stretch will be completed in two weeks”, he added. It is pertinent to mention here that at present, CDA is facing several problems due to shrinking fiscal space and Chair­man Captain retired Anwar ul Haq has refused to start any development project in the city. He is continuously returning files proposing development works on the pretext of the shortage of funds and all kinds of works are almost stopped.