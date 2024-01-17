PAF checkmates Pakistan’s enemies under air chief

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) checkmates Pakistan’s enemies while strategical­ly outplaying adversaries un­der the visionary leadership of Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu. According to a press release issued by the PAF Tuesday, the Pakistan Air Force has undertaken a trans­formative modernization ini­tiative to counter evolving threats in the current geostra­tegic threat scenario, priori­tizing the induction of mod­ern systems through smart acquisitions and indigeniza­tion. The Pakistan Air Force has adopted a comprehensive strategy to establish PAF as a potent force and to rebalance the power dynamics in the re­gion. The Chief of the Air Staff has led the PAF on the path to becoming a Next Generation Air Force with induction of niche technologies, state-of-the-art equipment and human resource trained on modern standards with contemporary architecture for Full Spectrum Cross Domain Multi Arena warfare readiness in the fields of Aviation, Space, Cyber, Ar­tificial Intelligence and Infor­mation Technology to address the modern aerial warfare challenges. The acquisition of J-10C fighter jets, Unmanned Aerial Systems, modern elec­tronic warfare platforms, force multipliers, state-of-the-art integrated air defence sys­tems, air mobility platforms, HIMADS and hypersonic mis­sile capabilities at an unprec­edented pace has bolstered the PAF’s war fighting capa­bilities. A key milestone in this strategic transforma­tion has been the acquisition of Fifth Generation Stealth fighter jets, the foundation of whose induction into the PAF has already been laid which will ensure an impregnable defence of the country, said the press release.