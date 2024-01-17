Painter of the East: Abdul Rahman Chughtai's death anniversary today

The 49th death anniversary of renowned painter Abdul Rahman Chughtai is being observed today (Wednesday).

He was born in Lahore on Sept 21, 1897.

Chughtai got his formal education from Mayo School of Art (now the National College of Arts), Lahore. He also learnt art from London.

He is known as ‘Musawwir-e-Mashriq’ (Painter of the East) due to his reverence in both Pakistan and India.

He was also given the title of Khan Bahadur by the British Empire in India in 1934.

He is considered as the founder of ‘Chughtai Art’ in the field of painting. He is still regarded as one of the best artists of the sub-continent.

Chughtai's admirers also include Allama Iqbal, Pablo Picasso and Queen Elizabeth II.

He was decorated with the Pride of Performance Award in 1958 and Hilal-i-Imtiaz in 1960 in recognition of his meritorious work.