‘Pak, China getting closer through province, sister city relationships’

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Pakistan to China Khalil-ur-Rahman Hashmi has said that Pakistan and China are getting closer through province and sister city relationships as well.
He said this during his orientation visit to Sichuan, the economic and cultural hub of Southwest China, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.
During the visit, he engaged the provincial leadership, business enterprises, academia, the Pakistani community, and Chinese media during this visit.
Both sides expressed satisfaction over the robust nature of Pakistan-China relations.
They discussed proposals to enhance Pakistan-China (Sichuan) cooperation and collaboration, especially in the economic and cultural fields including through sister province and sister city relationships that are already in place.
The Ambassador met President of Sichuan University, highlighting the importance of academic research and scholarship in advancing bilateral relations.
With a key focus on enhancing Pakistan’s exports and attracting Chinese investment, the Ambassador interacted with diverse business enterprises in sectors like agriculture, dairy, electronics, and logistics.
He also participated in an investment round table organised by the provincial China Council for Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and encouraged enterprises and businesses to take advantage of a liberal taxation regime and invest in export-oriented industries in Pakistan.
Ambassador Hashmi also celebrated the arrival of the first batch of 182 tonnes of Pakistani dry chillies in China while attending the signing of a Letter of Intent for a sister city relationship between Multan, Pakistan, and Neijiang, China.