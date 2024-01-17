‘Pak, China getting closer through province, sister city relationships’

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Pakistan to China Khalil-ur-Rahman Hashmi has said that Pakistan and Chi­na are getting closer through province and sister city relationships as well.

He said this during his orientation vis­it to Sichuan, the economic and cultural hub of Southwest China, China Econom­ic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.

During the visit, he engaged the pro­vincial leadership, business enterpris­es, academia, the Pakistani communi­ty, and Chinese media during this visit.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the robust nature of Pakistan-Chi­na relations.

They discussed proposals to enhance Pakistan-China (Sichuan) cooperation and collaboration, especially in the economic and cultural fields including through sister province and sister city relationships that are already in place.

The Ambassador met President of Si­chuan University, highlighting the im­portance of academic research and scholarship in advancing bilateral re­lations.

With a key focus on enhancing Paki­stan’s exports and attracting Chinese investment, the Ambassador interact­ed with diverse business enterprises in sectors like agriculture, dairy, electron­ics, and logistics.

He also participated in an investment round table organised by the provin­cial China Council for Promotion of In­ternational Trade (CCPIT) and encour­aged enterprises and businesses to take advantage of a liberal taxation re­gime and invest in export-oriented in­dustries in Pakistan.

Ambassador Hashmi also celebrat­ed the arrival of the first batch of 182 tonnes of Pakistani dry chillies in Chi­na while attending the signing of a Let­ter of Intent for a sister city relation­ship between Multan, Pakistan, and Neijiang, China.