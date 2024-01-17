Pakistan aim to bounce back against New Zealand in decisive T20I clash

Pakistan take on dominant New Zealand in the crucial third T20I at the University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday.

With the hosts already securing a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, Pakistan, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, is under pressure to register its first victory on New Zealand soil. The top order, featuring Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, and Fakhar Zaman, has dominated the Kiwis in both matches. However, collapses in the middle order thwarted their chances of victory against the hosts.

The third encounter is crucial for Pakistan to avoid a series defeat, as New Zealand need just one more win to secure the series. This series marks Pakistan's T20 debut under the leadership of Shaheen Shah Afridi, who assumed the role after Babar Azam stepped down following a disappointing ODI World Cup in October 2023.

In the lead-up to the third T20I, Pakistan made three changes to its lineup, with Usama Mir, Aamer Jamal, and Abbas Afridi making way for Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz, and Zaman Khan. The exclusion of leading wicket-taker Abbas Afridi, due to an abdominal muscle strain, poses a challenge for the team.

For Pakistan, Babar Azam stands out as a stellar performer, consistently delivering impressive performances. In the first T20, Babar showcased his prowess with a well-crafted half-century, scoring 57 runs off 35 balls, featuring 6 fours and 2 sixes. The momentum continued in the second T20, where he notched another fifty, amassing 66 runs from 43 balls, embellished with 7 fours and 4 sixes. While Babar’s individual brilliance shines, the concern lies in the overall team performance, with other players yet to provide the much-needed support.

Fakhar Zaman and Muhammad Rizwan's contributions, however, have the potential to play instrumental roles for the team. Their impactful knocks can significantly bolster Pakistan's chances of clinching victory. The onus is now on emerging talents like Saim Ayub, Iftikhar Ahmad, and Azam Khan to step up, assume responsibility, and guide the team to success. A collective effort is essential to secure a win and level the series.

In the bowling department, Pakistan boasts a formidable lineup with four pacers - Shaheen Afridi, M Wasim Jnr, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan, complemented by the versatile all-rounder M Nawaz. This bowling arsenal has the potential to make a significant impact and play a crucial role in the team's triumph.

For New Zealand, Finn Allen has been a standout performer, contributing significantly in both games. His quick-fire innings in the first match and a brilliant 74 in the Hamilton T20I showcased his prowess. Adam Milne, the right-arm fast bowler, has been instrumental in New Zealand's victories, picking up a total of six wickets in the series.

The University Oval pitch, favoring batsmen with smaller boundaries and a flat surface, is expected to offer a challenge for bowlers. The toss-winning captain is likely to opt for bowling first, considering the advantageous chasing strategy on this ground.

SQUADS

PAKISTAN PLAYING XI: Shaheen Shah Afridi (capt), Muhammad Rizwan (vc), Azam Khan (wk), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Muhammad Wasim Junior, Muhammad Nawaz, and Zaman Khan.

NEW ZEALAND (PROBABLES): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Josh Clarkson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears.