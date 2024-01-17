Pakistan needs 5pc consistent growth in agriculture sector: PBF

LAHORE - Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) Vice President Jahan Ara Wattoo said on Tuesday that Pakistan needs around five percent consistent annual growth in the agriculture sector to feed the growing population.
In a media statement issued here, she suggested a two-prong approach i.e. vertical growth by increasing per acre yield of crops and horizontal growth by bringing more area under cultivation through corporate farming to overcome the challenge of achieving national food security and economic prosperity. Jahan Ara said Pakistan has the potential to bring around 22 million acres under cultivation by combining both vertical and horizontal approaches. Currently, she mentioned, the country’s per acre yield is far less than the global average due to limited access of farmers to modern machinery and digital support services.
In this regard PBF has a strong view that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can revolutionise and revitalise the agriculture sector, especially horticulture, while addressing the challenges of climate change, adapting modern crop patterns, attracting talent and envisioning a positive impact on this sector. She called for executing AI promptly as the most significant step in the agriculture sector which needs to be incorporated in the Green Pakistan Initiative.
The PBF vice president said, “Policy makers spend most of their time in meetings, discussions, and visualisations, thus delaying the execution of pragmatic approaches which are not suitable for agriculture.” Jahan Ara said that both developed and developing countries are moving towards the digital revolution, recognising data as today’s equivalent of gold. AI can help analyse historical data, weather trends, and storage conditions to predict optimal harvest times and storage durations for crops.