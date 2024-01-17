Pakistan needs 5pc consistent growth in agriculture sector: PBF

LAHORE - Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) Vice Presi­dent Jahan Ara Wattoo said on Tuesday that Pakistan needs around five percent consistent annual growth in the agricul­ture sector to feed the growing population.

In a media statement issued here, she suggested a two-prong approach i.e. verti­cal growth by increasing per acre yield of crops and horizontal growth by bringing more area under cultivation through cor­porate farming to overcome the challenge of achieving national food security and eco­nomic prosperity. Jahan Ara said Pakistan has the potential to bring around 22 mil­lion acres under cultivation by combining both vertical and horizontal approaches. Currently, she mentioned, the country’s per acre yield is far less than the global average due to limited access of farmers to modern machinery and digital support services.

In this regard PBF has a strong view that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can revolutio­nise and revitalise the agriculture sector, especially horticulture, while addressing the challenges of climate change, adapt­ing modern crop patterns, attracting talent and envisioning a positive impact on this sector. She called for executing AI promptly as the most significant step in the agricul­ture sector which needs to be incorporated in the Green Pakistan Initiative.

The PBF vice president said, “Policy mak­ers spend most of their time in meetings, discussions, and visualisations, thus delay­ing the execution of pragmatic approaches which are not suitable for agriculture.” Ja­han Ara said that both developed and de­veloping countries are moving towards the digital revolution, recognising data as to­day’s equivalent of gold. AI can help analyse historical data, weather trends, and storage conditions to predict optimal harvest times and storage durations for crops.