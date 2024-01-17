Pakistan, US call for elevating air forces’ training momentum

ISLAMABAD - US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, both the dig­nitaries expressed their mutual de­sire to elevate the training momen­tum between the two sides through enhanced collaboration in air force-to-air force mutual exercises. Fur­thermore, they emphasized the importance of fostering a robust ex­change of delegations and knowledge sharing to bolster the capabilities of both the PAF and the US Air Force.

According to the PAF officials, the discussion also centered around the collaboration in the recently estab­lished techno parks, with a focus on le­veraging technological advancements to enhance operational effectiveness and efficiency. The reorganization of mutual cooperation parameters was also deliberated upon, with an aim to fortify existing ties and explore new avenues for joint ventures and strate­gic partnerships.

During the meeting, the Air Chief accentuated the cordial relations that exist between the two nations while emphasizing his steadfast de­termination to elevate the existing synergistic partnership between the two key allies. He further said, “Pa­kistan deeply values its robust dip­lomatic, economic and defence ties with the United States of Ameri­ca which are firmly rooted in mutu­al consensus concerning all import­ant matters pertaining to regional peace, security and stability.”

The US envoy lauded the com­mendable level of professionalism of Pakistan Air Force personnel and ac­knowledged the remarkable strides made by the PAF through indigeni­zation under the current leadership. The US ambassador also expressed his admiration for Pakistan’s un­wavering commitment to facilitate regional peace and stability. Both the sides concurred to further op­timize the existing military-to-mil­itary relationship between the two countries with specific focus on en­riching training and bolstering op­erational competencies.

The meeting between the US Am­bassador and Chief of the Air Staff manifests the deep interest and will­ingness on both the sides to further consolidate the longstanding bilat­eral strategic ties into concrete and mutually rewarding defence part­nership, said the press release.