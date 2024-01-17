Wednesday, January 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“The hurricane does not roar in pentameters and rhyme, but in blank verse.” –Winston Churchill

Past in Perspective
January 17, 2024
Opinions, Past in Perspective, Newspaper

The Galveston Hurricane of 1900 stands as one of the deadliest natural disasters in U.S. history. Striking the coastal city of Galveston, Texas, on September 8, 1900, the hurricane claimed between 6,000 to 12,000 lives, rendering the exact toll chal­lenging to ascertain due to inadequate record-keeping of the time. With wind speeds reaching an estimated 145 miles per hour, the storm surge overwhelmed the low-lying island, resulting in widespread destruction. The catastrophic event prompted significant changes in hurricane forecasting, urban planning, and disas­ter response. Galveston’s resilience and subsequent rebuilding reflect the enduring impact of this devas­tating chapter in American history.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1705390782.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024