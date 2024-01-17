PHA Mega City matters discussed

PESHAWAR - A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on PHA Mega City took place at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Relief and Settlement, Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser. The committee included the caretaker Provincial Minister for Commerce, Industry, and merged tribal districts, Dr Amir Abdullah, Special Assistant to the caretaker Chief Minister for Housing, Ashfaq Khan, Secretary of Housing, and other relevant officials of KPHA.
During the Cabinet Committee meeting, discussions revolved around observations made during the site visit to PHA Mega City. It was highlighted that, in accordance with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s land user laws, the designated land is suitable for housing purposes.