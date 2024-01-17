PHA Mega City matters discussed

PESHAWAR - A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on PHA Mega City took place at the Civ­il Secretariat in Peshawar under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Provincial Minister for So­cial Welfare and Relief and Settlement, Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser. The commit­tee included the caretaker Provincial Minister for Commerce, Industry, and merged tribal districts, Dr Amir Abdul­lah, Special Assistant to the caretak­er Chief Minister for Housing, Ashfaq Khan, Secretary of Housing, and other relevant officials of KPHA.

During the Cabinet Committee meet­ing, discussions revolved around ob­servations made during the site visit to PHA Mega City. It was highlighted that, in accordance with Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa’s land user laws, the designated land is suitable for housing purposes.