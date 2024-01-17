PM calls for tapping true potential of Pakistan’s agricultural sector

DAVOS - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday met US Presidential Special Envoy on Climate John Kerry on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. During the meeting, they discussed the local and global impacts of climate change. The two leaders also discussed the climate change related challenges being faced by the developing countries.
Also, Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar met Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremsinghe on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. During the meeting, they discussed ways to promote trade and investment between the two countries. The prime minister is attending the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Pakistan and Lebanon have reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen their bilateral relations.
The resolve was expressed during a meeting between Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and his Lebanese counterpart Najib Mikati on the sidelines of 54th Annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Both the leaders expressed their deep concern over the atrocities being perpetrated by Israel on innocent Palestinians especially women and children.
Regional situation also came under discussion during the meeting.
PM, Cargill CEO discuss Pak-US cooperation in trade, agriculture
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has lauded the role of Cargill, the largest private American global food corporation, in development of agricultural sector and strengthening the trade ties with the United States.
He was talking to the Chief Executive Officer of Cargill, Brian Sikes, who called on the Prime Minister on the sidelines of 54th Annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos Tuesday.
The Prime Minister highlighted the vital role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council for the promotion of business and investment in the country. He also apprised the CEO Cargill about the establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council and the steps and outcome to enhance foreign investment in the country.
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar also informed Brian Sikes about the steps taken by the government under the auspices of the Special Investment Facilitation Council to ensure food security in the country.
In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Cargill appreciated the facilities provided by the government of Pakistan for investment and strengthening cooperation in agriculture and food security.
Meanwhile in a tweet on social media handler X, the Caretaker Prime Minister emphasised the need to realise the true potential of Pakistan’s agricultural sector by scaling up investment in its modernisation and mechanisation for achievement food security.