PM calls for tapping true potential of Pakistan’s agricultural sector

DAVOS - Caretaker Prime Minister An­waarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday met US Presidential Special En­voy on Climate John Kerry on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. During the meeting, they discussed the local and global impacts of climate change. The two leaders also discussed the climate change related challeng­es being faced by the developing countries.

Also, Caretaker PM Anwaa­rul Haq Kakar met Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremsinghe on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. During the meeting, they discussed ways to promote trade and investment between the two countries. The prime minister is attending the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Pakistan and Lebanon have reaffirmed their resolve to further strength­en their bilateral relations.

The resolve was expressed during a meeting between Care­taker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and his Leb­anese counterpart Najib Mikati on the sidelines of 54th Annual meeting of the World Economic Fo­rum in Davos. Both the leaders expressed their deep concern over the atrocities being perpe­trated by Israel on inno­cent Palestinians especial­ly women and children.

Regional situation also came under discussion during the meeting.

PM, Cargill CEO discuss Pak-US cooperation in trade, agriculture

Caretaker Prime Min­ister Anwaar-ul-Haq Ka­kar has lauded the role of Cargill, the largest pri­vate American global food corporation, in develop­ment of agricultural sec­tor and strengthening the trade ties with the United States.

He was talking to the Chief Executive Officer of Cargill, Brian Sikes, who called on the Prime Min­ister on the sidelines of 54th Annual meeting of the World Economic Fo­rum in Davos Tuesday.

The Prime Minister highlighted the vital role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council for the promotion of busi­ness and investment in the country. He also ap­prised the CEO Cargill about the establishment of Special Investment Fa­cilitation Council and the steps and outcome to en­hance foreign investment in the country.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar also informed Brian Sikes about the steps taken by the government under the auspices of the Special Investment Facilitation Council to ensure food se­curity in the country.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Car­gill appreciated the facil­ities provided by the gov­ernment of Pakistan for investment and strength­ening cooperation in agri­culture and food security.

Meanwhile in a tweet on social media handler X, the Caretaker Prime Min­ister emphasised the need to realise the true poten­tial of Pakistan’s agricul­tural sector by scaling up investment in its mod­ernisation and mechani­sation for achievement food security.