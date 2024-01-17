Wednesday, January 17, 2024
PM to participate in Pathfinders Breakfast in Davos today

Web Desk
11:18 AM | January 17, 2024
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will participate in the Pathfinders Breakfast in Davos on Wednesday.

Prominent Pakistani personalities as well as intellectuals, writers, heads of humanitarian organizations from all over the world will participate. The Prime Minister will also speak on the occasion.

Later, the Prime Minister will participate in the Trade Tech's Trillion-Dollar Promise meeting organized by the World Economic Forum.

Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo, Chief Executive Officer of Coca Cola James Quincey and Bill Gates of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will also meet the Prime Minister.  

