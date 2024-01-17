PML-N to tackle inflation swiftly after coming to power: Maryam

LAHORE - Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mary­am Nawaz Sharif Tuesday embarked on a visit to her provincial constituency in Lahore, where she fervently called on the public to cast their votes in favour of the PML-N in the upcoming polls to pave the way for Nawaz Sharif’s return to power for another term.

Throughout her address at various corner meet­ings in different localities, Maryam Nawaz pledged a transformative agen­da, vowing to reshape the destiny of Lahore, Pun­jab, and Pakistan if her party secures victory. She asserted that the PML-N, once in power, would swiftly tackle issues such as inflation and bring about positive change. Maryam Nawaz empha­sised a direct correlation between voting for the PML-N’s election symbol, the Tiger, and the expedi­tious termination of the perceived inflation tsu­nami. In her rhetoric, she launched a scathing cri­tique against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), founded by Imran Khan, accusing it of abandon­ing Lahore and urging the public to oust these “in­truders” from the city on elections day. “When in­truders took control of Lahore, the cycle of devel­opment came to a stand­still at the point where the PML-N had left it,” she said. Maryam Nawaz lamented the apparent stagnation in Lahore’s de­velopment over the past five years, contending that the city had become des­olate under the previous government. Recalling the developmental strides made during the tenures of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam cited note­worthy projects in infra­structure and mass transit. She urged the electorate to remember the records of “service” established by her party in Lahore and encouraged them to cast their votes in favour of the PML-N on February 8. At a reception camp in Lahore’s Nishtar Colony, Maryam Nawaz sought permission from the public to contest the election from PP 159. Expressing commitment to the community, she prom­ised to lay the foundation of a modern Nishtar Col­ony, following in the foot­steps of Nawaz Sharif, who had initiated the develop­ment of the area. As a final commitment, the PML-N leader pledged person­al involvement in serving the masses, promising to remain actively in the field for the next five years if her party attains power, rein­forcing her dedication to addressing the needs and aspirations of the people.