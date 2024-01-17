PML-N to tackle inflation swiftly after coming to power: Maryam

LAHORE - Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday embarked on a visit to her provincial constituency in Lahore, where she fervently called on the public to cast their votes in favour of the PML-N in the upcoming polls to pave the way for Nawaz Sharif’s return to power for another term.
Throughout her address at various corner meetings in different localities, Maryam Nawaz pledged a transformative agenda, vowing to reshape the destiny of Lahore, Punjab, and Pakistan if her party secures victory. She asserted that the PML-N, once in power, would swiftly tackle issues such as inflation and bring about positive change. Maryam Nawaz emphasised a direct correlation between voting for the PML-N’s election symbol, the Tiger, and the expeditious termination of the perceived inflation tsunami. In her rhetoric, she launched a scathing critique against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), founded by Imran Khan, accusing it of abandoning Lahore and urging the public to oust these “intruders” from the city on elections day. “When intruders took control of Lahore, the cycle of development came to a standstill at the point where the PML-N had left it,” she said. Maryam Nawaz lamented the apparent stagnation in Lahore’s development over the past five years, contending that the city had become desolate under the previous government. Recalling the developmental strides made during the tenures of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam cited noteworthy projects in infrastructure and mass transit. She urged the electorate to remember the records of “service” established by her party in Lahore and encouraged them to cast their votes in favour of the PML-N on February 8. At a reception camp in Lahore’s Nishtar Colony, Maryam Nawaz sought permission from the public to contest the election from PP 159. Expressing commitment to the community, she promised to lay the foundation of a modern Nishtar Colony, following in the footsteps of Nawaz Sharif, who had initiated the development of the area. As a final commitment, the PML-N leader pledged personal involvement in serving the masses, promising to remain actively in the field for the next five years if her party attains power, reinforcing her dedication to addressing the needs and aspirations of the people.