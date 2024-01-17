Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Police save man’s life

Our Staff Reporter
January 17, 2024
LAHORE  -  Police setting a remarkable example of public ser­vice on emergency call 15 and save an unconscious man in Township areas here on Tuesday.According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Safe City Author­ity, a call was received on 15 about an unconscious man in the Town Shop area due to severe cold. 

The Safe City team instructed the Qauid-e-Azam Industrial Estate Police Station for an immediate response. To which, police rescued the citizen. Af­ter initial medical aid, officials provided the man with warm clothes, food and tea.

Our Staff Reporter

