Wednesday, January 17, 2024
PSO Appointments Case: Khaqan Abbasi seeks exemption from personal appearance in court

Agencies
January 17, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has sought exemption from personal appearance in accountability court in case regarding illegal ap­pointments in PSO during his tenure.

In an application submitted in accountabil­ity court by Advocate Naveed Ahmed, he was of the view that his client was facing health issues, therefore, can’t travel from Islamabad to Kara­chi to personally in the court. The former PM’s lawyer pleaded the accountability court to give one-day exemption to his client keeping in view his health conditions. 

