PSO Appointments Case: Khaqan Abbasi seeks exemption from personal appearance in court

KARACHI - Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has sought exemption from personal appearance in accountability court in case regarding illegal appointments in PSO during his tenure.
In an application submitted in accountability court by Advocate Naveed Ahmed, he was of the view that his client was facing health issues, therefore, can’t travel from Islamabad to Karachi to personally in the court. The former PM’s lawyer pleaded the accountability court to give one-day exemption to his client keeping in view his health conditions.