PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 531 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) con­tinued with bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 531.91 points, a negative change of 0.83 percent, closing at 63,737.46 points against 64,269.38 points the previ­ous trading day. A total of 407,543,943 shares valuing Rs12.646 billion were traded during the day as compared to 382,012,304 shares valu­ing Rs14.076 billion the last day. Some 338 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 92 of them recorded gains and 219 sus­tained losses, whereas the share prices of 338 remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were K-Electric with 50,782,057 shares at Rs5.79 per share, PTCL with 48,565,635 shares at Rs13.57 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 32,110,497 shares at Rs1.36 per share. Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maxi­mum increase of Rs200.00 per share price, closing at Rs8,200.00, whereas the runner-up was Philip Mor­ris (Pakistan) Limited with a Rs47.67 rise in its per share price to Rs683.26. Rafhan Maize Products Company witnessed a maximum de­crease of Rs197.50 per share closing at Rs9,202.50, fol­lowed by Pakistan Services Limited with Rs68.00 de­cline to close at Rs922.00.