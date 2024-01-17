PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 531 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 531.91 points, a negative change of 0.83 percent, closing at 63,737.46 points against 64,269.38 points the previous trading day. A total of 407,543,943 shares valuing Rs12.646 billion were traded during the day as compared to 382,012,304 shares valuing Rs14.076 billion the last day. Some 338 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 92 of them recorded gains and 219 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 338 remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were K-Electric with 50,782,057 shares at Rs5.79 per share, PTCL with 48,565,635 shares at Rs13.57 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 32,110,497 shares at Rs1.36 per share. Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs200.00 per share price, closing at Rs8,200.00, whereas the runner-up was Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with a Rs47.67 rise in its per share price to Rs683.26. Rafhan Maize Products Company witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs197.50 per share closing at Rs9,202.50, followed by Pakistan Services Limited with Rs68.00 decline to close at Rs922.00.