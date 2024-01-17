Wednesday, January 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PTI exists as political party, fields candidates: Farooq Naek

PTI exists as political party, fields candidates: Farooq Naek
Web Desk
3:24 PM | January 17, 2024
National

People’s Party leader Farooque Naek on Wednesday said that the PTI exists as a political party.

The PPP Senator was talking to media in Islamabad High Court premises.

“They didn’t properly hold the party’s election thus they were not allotted the election symbol,” Naik said.

He said, it was their own fault. “We have to decide what we want, the legal justice or the people’s justice,” Senator Naek posed question. “The Chief Justice has provided the legal justice,” he said.

“If we want supremacy of the constitution and law, then the justice will be provided according to the law,” PPP leader said.

“If a party has an election symbol or not, it must be allowed to field its candidates in election,” he said.

He said the court’s decision didn’t violate anyone’s human rights. “The people have not been deprived of their right to vote, only election symbol has been taken back,” Naik added.

120,000 personnel to be deployed for elections in Punjab

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1705464471.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024