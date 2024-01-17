PTI-P nominee vows to complete pending projects in Timergara

TIMERGARA - Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian (PTI-P) candidate for PK-16 and Jamaat-e-Islami former provincial minister for Finance, Muzafar Syed advocate, assured the completion of pending projects if re-elected as a member of the provincial assembly. Addressing a party corner meeting at Soghalay Talash on Tuesday, he emphasized the importance of finishing initiatives like the Talash bypass road, Timergara Medical College, and establishing degree colleges for boys and girls in Talash.
During the gathering, PTI-P leader Barrister Aurang Zeb Khan, Shahab Utmani, Haji Rahim Dad Khan, Haji Wali Rehman, Dr Naik Zada, and others spoke, rallying political workers to support PTI-P in the upcoming general elections.
Reflecting on the last five years, Muzafar Syed, defeated in the 2018 general election, joined PTI-P led by former chief minister Pervez Khattak. He expressed confidence in Khattak becoming the next chief minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and pledged to work towards the province’s development.
Addressing constituents, the former provincial minister urged them to vote for PTI-P, promising the initiation of the long-awaited Gopalum Irrigation channel once the party assumed power. He committed to completing all incomplete development projects if elected as MPA.
Meanwhile, PTI-P candidate for PK-14 Brig (r) Saeedullah raised concerns about inflated gas bills, urging the government to take notice. Speaking to local journalists in Timergara, he highlighted the financial burden on poor consumers and called for relief measures from SNGPL authorities.