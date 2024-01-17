PTI-P nominee vows to complete pending projects in Timergara

TIMERGARA - Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf Par­liamentarian (PTI-P) candidate for PK-16 and Jamaat-e-Isla­mi former provincial minister for Finance, Muzafar Syed ad­vocate, assured the completion of pending projects if re-elect­ed as a member of the provin­cial assembly. Addressing a party corner meeting at Sogha­lay Talash on Tuesday, he em­phasized the importance of fin­ishing initiatives like the Talash bypass road, Timergara Med­ical College, and establishing degree colleges for boys and girls in Talash.

During the gathering, PTI-P leader Barrister Aurang Zeb Khan, Shahab Utmani, Haji Ra­him Dad Khan, Haji Wali Reh­man, Dr Naik Zada, and others spoke, rallying political workers to support PTI-P in the upcom­ing general elections.

Reflecting on the last five years, Muzafar Syed, defeat­ed in the 2018 general election, joined PTI-P led by former chief minister Pervez Khattak. He ex­pressed confidence in Khattak becoming the next chief minis­ter in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and pledged to work towards the province’s development.

Addressing constituents, the former provincial minister urged them to vote for PTI-P, promising the initiation of the long-awaited Gopalum Irriga­tion channel once the party as­sumed power. He committed to completing all incomplete de­velopment projects if elected as MPA.

Meanwhile, PTI-P candidate for PK-14 Brig (r) Saeedullah raised concerns about inflated gas bills, urging the government to take notice. Speaking to lo­cal journalists in Timergara, he highlighted the financial burden on poor consumers and called for relief measures from SNGPL authorities.