QWP chief demands reopening of Torkham Border for trade

PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao expressed concerns on Tuesday over the closure of the Torkham border, emphasizing the adverse impact on traders from both nations.

Addressing party workers in Charsadda district, he urged the government to reopen the border, em­phasizing diplomatic talks to resolve bilateral issues. Sherpao warned that the border closure could strain relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, empha­sizing the need for a diplomatic resolution.

Highlighting the potential repercussions on the business community, traders, and the general pop­ulace, Sherpao called for increased efforts to boost trade and business activities between the two coun­tries. He emphasized the importance of unity among political forces to address the challenges facing the nation, dismissing petty differences.

Commenting on the soaring inflation, Sherpao em­pathized with the public’s struggles and stressed the urgency of providing relief to those affected. He urged leaders to work collaboratively to address pre­vailing challenges, emphasizing the people’s expecta­tions during times of crisis.

Speaking on the political landscape, Sherpao cau­tioned against continuous bickering, stating that the people desire an end to lawlessness, unemployment, and poverty.

He highlighted the maturity of the people and their expectation for a focus on essential issues.