Wednesday, January 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Robber killed in Hyderabad police 'encounter'

Robber killed in Hyderabad police 'encounter'
Web Desk
6:33 PM | January 17, 2024
Regional, Karachi

A robber was killed and his accomplice escaped in an ‘encounter’ with police in Doctor Colony here on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

Police were informed about the presence of two robbers in the colony, who were planning to loot valuables and cash from people of the area.

When police reached their hideout, the outlaws started firing on the police party.

Police responded to their firing in a befitting manner and silenced their guns.

After the encounter, the law enforcers searched the area and found a robber dead, who was identified as Hashim.

According to police, the outlaw was a history-sheeter and wanted by police in many heinous crimes.

Police shifted the body to hospital for post-mortem and started investigation.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1705464471.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024