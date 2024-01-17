Robber killed in Hyderabad police 'encounter'

A robber was killed and his accomplice escaped in an ‘encounter’ with police in Doctor Colony here on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

Police were informed about the presence of two robbers in the colony, who were planning to loot valuables and cash from people of the area.

When police reached their hideout, the outlaws started firing on the police party.

Police responded to their firing in a befitting manner and silenced their guns.

After the encounter, the law enforcers searched the area and found a robber dead, who was identified as Hashim.

According to police, the outlaw was a history-sheeter and wanted by police in many heinous crimes.

Police shifted the body to hospital for post-mortem and started investigation.