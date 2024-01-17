Robbers kill man in front of his wife

KARACHI - Robbers gunned down a youth in presence of her wife over resistance here in Defence area of the metropolis on Tuesday.

According to details, Haji Muhammad Adnan 26, was present in Phase VIII of Defence along with his wife when robbers attempted to snatch cash and cell phone from the couple. Over offering re­sistance, the robbers shot dead Adnan and fled the scene. The body of deceased hailing from district Kalat of Balochistan was shifted to hospital. The body was handed over to heirs after legal formali­ties and police after registering a case against un­identified accused started investigations.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police shot dead two suspected outlaws in the jurisdiction of Qa­simabad police station near the embankment of river Indus. The police spokesman informed that the encounter took place in the wee hours here on Tuesday. He identified the slain suspects as Huzoor Bux Brohi and Naseer Lakho, alleging that both of them were associated with a gang of robbers. The dead bodies were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.

A police official, who requested anonymity, claimed that the suspects were involved in a recent motorbike snatching during which a student of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Hasnain Samo, was shot dead. Lakho was booked in 5 FIRs of different crimes in Karachi, Bhirya City and Tharu Shah and Brohi in 6 FIRs in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts. Samo was hit by a bullet through the window of his residence in Aamil Col­ony area in Heerabad when suspected snatchers fired gunshots in the air from the street.