SAP S/4HANA Implementation positions Tufail Multichem Industries Pvt Ltd as technologically advanced and future-ready organisation

KARACHI - The implementation of SAP S/4HANA positions Tufail Mul­tichem Industries Pvt Ltd as a technologically advanced and future-ready organisation. This move not only ensures current competitiveness but also lays the foundation for scalability and adaptability in the years to come. TMC Pvt Limited (Formerly Tal­lymarks Consulting), serving as the Systems Integrator (SI), played a crucial role in the suc­cessful execution of the project.

Saquib Ahmad, Managing Di­rector, SAP Pakistan, Iraq, and Afghanistan said, “The implemen­tation of S/4HANA at Tufail Multi­chem marks the initial phase of an advancing technology roadmap. This implementation will provide an elevated standard of compli­ance and control for daily opera­tions, offering a more profound, timely, and precise understand­ing of business operations and its finances.” Tufail Multichem holds a significant position in the chemicals industry. Their prod­uct portfolio, serving as the raw material for various well-known household items, coupled with a customer base that includes leading multinational brands and a continually expanding export business, renders Tufail Multi­chem a crucial and highly visible entity in SAP’s portfolio.

Adeel Shahid, Senior Executive Director, Tufail Multichem said, “At Tufail Multichem, the adoption of SAP S/4HANA marks a pivotal step in our commitment towards operations excellence. We be­lieve this implementation will empower us to streamline pro­cesses, enhance critical decision-making, and elevate our business to new heights of efficiency and innovation. We are excited about the transformative potential this cutting-edge technology brings to our operations, enabling us to bet­ter serve our customers and drive sustainable growth.” The project’s scope encompasses SAP modules covering finance and controlling, sales and distribution, supply chain, production planning, plant maintenance, quality, and human capital management. Addition­ally, SAP Fiori apps are integrated to enhance the user-friendly ex­ecution of daily tasks. Tufail Mul­tichem needed an ERP system that could scale easily, be easily managed, possess robust built-in controls, and be integrated into a solutions ecosystem to meet fu­ture requirements. SAP S/4HANA emerged as the optimal choice.