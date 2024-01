HYDERABAD - The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam is set to organize a three-day international sympo­sium and training workshop on “Caprine Repro­duction, Management, and Artificial Insemination” from January 17 to 19, 2024.

According to the university spokesperson, the event is being held in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad and the Livestock and Breeding Service Authority Sindh