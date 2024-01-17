Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Saudi Arabia, Malaysia sign MoU to combat corruption

Agencies
January 17, 2024
RIYADH  -  The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (NAZAHA) and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) signed on Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur a memorandum of understanding on combating corruption.

NAZAHA President Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kah­mous and MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam bin Baki signed the memorandum, which aims to boost cooperation in combating cross-border cor­ruption, facilitating the exchange of information related to instances of corruption, and developing and strengthening institutional capacities.

Saudi Ambassador to Malaysia Musaed bin Ibra­him Al-Saleem attended the signing ceremony

