Saudi Arabia, Malaysia sign MoU to combat corruption

RIYADH - The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (NAZAHA) and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) signed on Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur a memorandum of understanding on combating corruption.

NAZAHA President Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kah­mous and MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam bin Baki signed the memorandum, which aims to boost cooperation in combating cross-border cor­ruption, facilitating the exchange of information related to instances of corruption, and developing and strengthening institutional capacities.

Saudi Ambassador to Malaysia Musaed bin Ibra­him Al-Saleem attended the signing ceremony