Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Self-reliance, latest technology essential to strengthen defence: COAS

Our Staff Reporter
January 17, 2024
Top Stories, National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Mu­nir visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah on Tuesday. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS was briefed about production capabilities of POF, its contributions towards fulfilling the defence re­quirements of the Pakistan Armed Forces and ex­port potential. COAS wit­nessed wide range of POF products including in­digenously designed and manufactured new weap­ons and ammo under test & trials. While addressing the POF officers and staff, COAS appreciated their contributions to the secu­rity and economy of the country by making POF the prime defence indus­try of Pakistan. “Path to national progress is de­fined by indigenous and local industries like POF Wah. We will continue to work for self reliance and latest technology which is essential towards en­suring reliability and strengthening the defence of Pakistan.” COAS re­marked. Earlier on arriv­al, COAS was received by Chairman POF Wah.

Pakistan can become one of world’s leading nutrition-supplying countries: President Alvi

Our Staff Reporter

