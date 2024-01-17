Self-reliance, latest technology essential to strengthen defence: COAS

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Mu­nir visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah on Tuesday. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS was briefed about production capabilities of POF, its contributions towards fulfilling the defence re­quirements of the Pakistan Armed Forces and ex­port potential. COAS wit­nessed wide range of POF products including in­digenously designed and manufactured new weap­ons and ammo under test & trials. While addressing the POF officers and staff, COAS appreciated their contributions to the secu­rity and economy of the country by making POF the prime defence indus­try of Pakistan. “Path to national progress is de­fined by indigenous and local industries like POF Wah. We will continue to work for self reliance and latest technology which is essential towards en­suring reliability and strengthening the defence of Pakistan.” COAS re­marked. Earlier on arriv­al, COAS was received by Chairman POF Wah.