Senate body seeks inquiry report of irregularities in two power projects

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Power on Tuesday asked the Minis­try of Energy to conduct an inquiry of the alleged irregularities in two un­der construction projects financed by the World Bank and the Asian Develop­ment Bank and submit a report in three weeks.

The committee that met with Sen­ator Azam Nazeer Tarar in chair, was informed by Secretary Power that various proposals for reducing the in­dustrial tariff for industrial sector to 9 cents per unit are under consideration.

The Secretary Power Division dis­cussed the strategy to reduce pow­er tariffs, which has adversely affect­ed businesses and crippled the export industry. He stated that they are con­sidering various proposals and will ra­tionalise the tariff to overcome this ob­stacle.

Currently, the industry in Pakistan is getting expensive electricity and gas, he said. ”Our electricity is the most ex­pensive in the region,” he added. The Secretary said that due to expensive electricity, the local industry cannot compete with its regional competitors.

He said that consultation is being done for reduction of electricity tariff for the industry and various proposals are under consideration in this regard. “We have not finalised the proposal yet,” he informed.

Secretary Power told the commit­tee that various proposals for regional competitive tariff to the industrial sec­tor are being worked out, but no pro­posal has been finalised yet. The pro­posal will be forwarded to the Ministry of Finance and from there to the IMF for approval, he added.

Similarly, the committee has decided to constitute a three-member commit­tee under Federal Minister for Energy to conduct an inquiry of the alleged ir­regularities in 765kv double circuit transmission line from Dasu Hydro Power Station to Islamabad and ADB project ACSR Bunting Conductor LoT-II A. The other two members of the com­mittee will be Secretary Power Divi­sion and Managing Director Nespak.

The chairman committee said that the timely completion of the projects funded by international donors is vital for the country. However he said that on the issue of contracts, only reports have been coming for the past few years. The committee was informed that power generation from Dasu pro­ject to start from May.

Senator Bahramand Tangi said that there should be an internal inquiry of the Power Division regarding contracts, Tangi. Chairman committee advised the Secretary, Power Division to re­view previous reports and the tender­ing process in awarding of contracts in both projects and recommended sub­mitting a comprehensive report within three weeks. The three-member com­mittee will give a report and briefing to the Senate committee after completing the investigation, he added.

Moreover, the committee members also discussed in detail the petition­er’s complaint regarding restoration of electricity in Mirani Dam Feeder, Dasht, District Kech. The petitioner ex­pressed that for the past four years, more than 50 percent of consumers have been affected by the lack of elec­tricity. In addition to this, electricity bills are being charged without taking meter reading. The CEO, QESCO, in his defence, explained that there has been frequent electricity theft and conduc­tor theft, coupled with a lack of coop­eration from the administration, which contributes to the issue. He also added that they had to bear 95% losses in this regard.

The chairman of the committee, Sen­ator Azam Nazeer Tarar, suggested to the secretary, Power Division that the issue be resolved on humanitarian grounds, as it is the moral responsibil­ity of the authority to address the ne­cessities of consumers. The secretary assured the committee members that he would consider the matter as a spe­cial case. The chairman of the commit­tee also recommended that the CEO of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QES­CO) provide a detailed report on why the issue has not been resolved for the last four years, who was responsible for malpractice, and measures taken by QESCO to restore the electricity in the area.