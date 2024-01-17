Sh Rashid arrested after bail in May 9 riots case cancelled

RAWALPINDI - Police on Tuesday arrested former federal minis­ter on interior and Awami Muslim League (AML) President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed after an anti-ter­rorism court rejected his pre-arrest bail in a case related to May 9 violence. However, the veteran politician, who once was considered a close aide to ex-PM Imran Khan, managed to obtain bails in 11 other related cases including the GHQ attack case.

During the hearing, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Number 1 Special Judge Malik Ijaz Asif rejected the pre-arrest bail of Sh Rashid. The judge also ap­proved interim bails of PTI’s former MPA/Deputy Speaker National Assembly Wasiq Qayyum Abba­si and other workers of PTI in the May 9 violence cases. Earlier, the court reserved judgment on the bail requests of 24 people, including three PTI candidates and Sh Rashid Ahmed.

A heavy contingent of New Town police hand­cuffed Sh Rashid at the courtroom and shifted him to the police station for further investigation.

When the court started hearing in the May 9 vi­olence cases, the special public prosecutor argued that the investigation of the cases was underway and sought sufficient time. However, the the judge expressed its displeasure over not presenting the record of the cases by the police and directed the investigators to complete the investigation and submit the record by the next date. On the occa­sion, Sh Rashid’s nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafique was also present in the courtroom.

Sardar Abdul Raziq Advocate, counsel for Sh Rashid Ahmed, argued that the prosecution had no evidence against his client on record. He said that the police implicated Sh Rashid and Sheikh Rashid Shafique without having any solid evidence.