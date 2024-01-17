SHC issues orders to produce missing persons before court

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court, led by Justice Nimatullah Phalpoto, has issued directives to produce two citizens who have been missing for an extended period. Mohammad Naeem, missing for a decade, and Hafiz Farhan Qadri, who disappeared in 2020, are the subjects of these court orders.
During the hearing of petitions related to the forced disappearances on Tuesday, the public prosecutor informed the court that Joint Investigation Team (JIT) meetings and investigations have confirmed that both citizens were subjected to forced disappearances.
Expressing concern over the prolonged absence of the individuals, Justice Nimatullah Phalputo urged decisive action based on the investigation’s findings. The investigating officer reported that Hafiz Farhan Qadri had gone missing earlier, only to disappear again in 2020. Two cases have been registered at Madina Colony police station, with the court declaring the individuals absconders.
Justice Nimatullah Phalputo emphasized the urgency of presenting the missing citizens in court, irrespective of the circumstances. Consequently, the court issued an order to the secretary of the interior department, demanding the production of the forcibly disappeared citizens in court. The directive was explicit that individuals whose enforced disappearances have been established must be brought before the court.