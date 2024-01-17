SHC issues orders to produce missing persons before court

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court, led by Jus­tice Nimatullah Phalpoto, has is­sued directives to produce two citizens who have been missing for an extended period. Moham­mad Naeem, missing for a decade, and Hafiz Farhan Qadri, who disap­peared in 2020, are the subjects of these court orders.

During the hearing of petitions related to the forced disappearanc­es on Tuesday, the public prosecu­tor informed the court that Joint Investigation Team (JIT) meetings and investigations have confirmed that both citizens were subjected to forced disappearances.

Expressing concern over the pro­longed absence of the individuals, Justice Nimatullah Phalputo urged decisive action based on the inves­tigation’s findings. The investigat­ing officer reported that Hafiz Far­han Qadri had gone missing earlier, only to disappear again in 2020. Two cases have been registered at Madina Colony police station, with the court declaring the individuals absconders.

Justice Nimatullah Phalputo em­phasized the urgency of presenting the missing citizens in court, irre­spective of the circumstances. Con­sequently, the court issued an or­der to the secretary of the interior department, demanding the pro­duction of the forcibly disappeared citizens in court. The directive was explicit that individuals whose en­forced disappearances have been established must be brought be­fore the court.