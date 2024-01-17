Sheikh Rohail assures support to Aleem Khan

LAHORE - Election strategy between PML-N and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party has set to execute in NA-119 and PP-149 con­stituencies. Senior leader of PML-N Ex MNA Sheikh Rohail Asghar along with Chairmen of 4 Union Councils of PML-N have announced their full support to Abdul Aleem Khan who is the candidate of PP-149.

Sheikh Rohail Asghar and IPPP leader Shoaib Siddiqui held a detailed meeting yesterday to evolve political strategy in respect of PP 149 constitu­ency. The meeting took place at the of­fice of Sheikh Rohail Asghar. In-charge of Abdul Aleem Khan’s election cam­paign, Shoaib Siddiqui and other party leaders of IPP reached his place where Sheikh Rohail Asghar welcomed them warmly and announced his full sup­port in the coming elections. Chairman UC 153 Malik Saeed, Chairman UC 157 Farooq Khan and other two Union Councils Chairman Farooq Dogar and Mian Shabbir from PP-149 were also present in the meeting who announced their support for Abdul Aleem Khan. Talking on this occasion, PML-N leader Sheikh Rohail Asghar said that every citizen acknowledges the Abdul Aleem Khan’s politics based on public service. We will carry out his election cam­paign with full strength and support, they said.. During the meeting, Shoaib Siddiqui uttered that on behalf of IPP and Abdul Aleem Khan, we are grateful to Sheikh Rohail Asghar and the lead­ership of PML-N for their full support. He said that every voter of PP 149 will stamp the Lion and Eagle on 8th Feb­ruary. He further added that we all will make sure the historical success of both Maryam Nawaz for National Assembly and Abdul Aleem Khan for Provincial Assembly.