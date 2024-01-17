Sindh bans display of weapons ahead of Feb 8 polls

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqir on Tuesday implemented a 45-day ban on the public display and possession of all types of weapons across the province to ensure a peaceful environment during the 2024 general elections.

The ban excludes law enforcement personnel and security guards on duty.



Additionally, displaying weapons during travel is strictly prohibited, with legal consequences for violations.

Maqbool Baqir highlighted that the ban extends to the transfer and trade of uncovered fish due to environmental pollution and health concerns, and it will be enforced for 2 months. He warned that the offenders would be prosecuted as per the law.