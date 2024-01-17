Wednesday, January 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh bans display of weapons ahead of Feb 8 polls

Sindh bans display of weapons ahead of Feb 8 polls
1:51 AM | January 17, 2024
National

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister  Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqir on Tuesday implemented a 45-day ban on the public display and possession of all types of weapons across the province to ensure a peaceful environment during the 2024 general elections.

The ban excludes law enforcement personnel and security guards on duty.


Additionally, displaying weapons during travel is strictly prohibited, with legal consequences for violations.

Maqbool Baqir highlighted that the ban extends to the transfer and trade of uncovered fish due to environmental pollution and health concerns, and it will be enforced for 2 months. He warned that the offenders would be prosecuted as per the law. 

Tags:

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1705390782.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024