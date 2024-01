KARACHI - Sindh Food Authority has launched an awareness campaign through media regarding healthy food. This campaign has been started under the super­vision of Director Gen­eral SFA Agha Fakhr Hus­sain, said a statement on Tuesday. In this regard, DG SFA Agha Fakhar Hus­sain along with his team chef Moqim Soomro will give interviews on elec­tronic television channels. Through their interviews, they will create aware­ness about healthy food and also show the general public how to maintain good health.