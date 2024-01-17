Sindh to partner with UNICEF to develop Dashboard for tracking out-of-school children

KARACHI - In a landmark decision, the School Educa­tion Department Sindh, in collaboration with UNICEF, has decided to establish a Dashboard to streamline the collection of information regarding out-of-school chil­dren from various sources.

During a meeting with the Deputy Country Representative of UNICEF, Dr. In­oussa Kabore, led the delegation, Provin­cial Minister for Education and Women’s Rights, Rana Hussein, reached a consen­sus on integrating data from three key sources within the department.

The Data Board will incorporate the School Education Management Infor­mation System (SEMIS), Monitoring and Evaluation (DG M&E), and Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) data to create a com­prehensive platform. Speaking on the occasion caretaker Minister Education Rana Hussain said that this initiative aims to facilitate informed and Data driven decision-making and actions based on accurate statistics.

Secretary School Education Sindh, Shereen Mustafa Narejo, and other offi­cials were present at the meeting.

Minister Rana Hussein emphasized that the integration of data sources onto a sin­gle platform would simplify access to ac­curate information for students, teachers, schools, and other resources. She further highlighted its potential to address issues related to book printing and distribution, furniture, and maintaining an appropri­ate student-teacher ratio.