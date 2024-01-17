Sindhi poet Ustad Bukhari remembered on his birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD - Famous Sindhi language poet and educationist Us­tad Bukhari was remem­bered on Tuesday on the occasion of his 94th birth anniversary. Born on Janu­ary 16, 1930, in Dadu his birth name was Pun­hal Shah which was later changed to Syed Ahmed Shah Bukhari. His cre­ative contributions in the field of poetry changed the thoughts of millions of people and he got familiar­ity not only in Sindh but also abroad. He was well known as the poet of peo­ple because he expressed his emotions in the lan­guage of common people. The Institute of Sindhology has opened a corner in its museum in his memory and honour. After passing the Sindhi Final in 1944, Bukhari was appointed as a teacher in the educa­tion department. He did training as teacher in Govt. Mithiani Training College from 1951 to 1952. He re­ceived degrees from Adeeb Sindhi , Adeeb Alim and Adeeb Fazil. He earned his master’s degree in Sindhi literature from the Univer­sity of Sindh in 1964, and in 1967 he joined the Govern­ment College Larkana as a lecturer. He served at Govt. College Larkana, Sanghar, Sehwan and Dadu . He got a promotion as assistant pro­fessor and he retired from services as Professor. Pay­ing tribute to his services as a teacher and poet, after his death, the Government of Sindh named the Govern­ment Boys Degree College Dadu as Ustad Bukhari De­gree College Dadu. He wrote over two dozen books in the Sindhi language. He died on October 9, 1992 due to blood cancer in Karachi and was buried in Dadu.