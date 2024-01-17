‘SMEs should get better awareness about protection, enforcement of patents’

ISLAMABAD - Farukh Amil, Chairman, Intellectu­al Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) said that SMEs should get better awareness about the protec­tion and enforcement of patents, copy­rights, and trademarks to avoid coun­terfeiting and piracy of their products and flourish their business at the na­tional and international level.

He said this while addressing an awareness session on intellectual prop­erty rights organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with IPO-Pakistan for the business community. Farukh Amil briefed the business community about the role of IPO-Pakistan in nurturing an enabling IP environment through its ini­tiative to promote businesses, creativity, and innovation. He said that the lack of an IP culture and weak IP enforcement are major challenges that need to be overcome and added that IPO-Pakistan is working to place Pakistan on the glob­al IP map as a compliance and respon­sible country through increased public awareness, practice, and enforcement. He said that adherence to global stan­dards on IP, through international trea­ties and societal practices will enhance Pakistan’s reputation as a business and investment-friendly country. He said that SMEs should benefit from the ser­vices of IPO-Pakistan for better protec­tion of their patents, copyrights, and trademarks.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Za­far Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that SMEs are the backbone of the economy and IPO-Pakistan should fur­ther simplify the IP registration process­es and procedures and introduce mobile apps to facilitate SMEs in online regis­tration of their products and services for copyrights and trademarks. He said that in the global competitive business envi­ronment, the role of IPO-Pakistan is very important in promoting innovations and startups and ensuring better economic growth of the country through strict en­forcement of IPRs. He assured that ICCI would work with IPO-Pakistan to raise more awareness in the business com­munity about the importance of IPRs for better growth of their businesses.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI said that Pakistan needs to lay a strong foundation for a vibrant IP sys­tem to encourage innovations, business growth, and investment and hoped that IPO-Pakistan would contribute to mak­ing Pakistan a competitive economy.

The business community members asked many questions about the IPRs and were given detailed answers.