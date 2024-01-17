Succession, The Bear and Beef among winners

LOS ANGELES - Succession, Beef and The Bear were the big winners at the Emmy Awards, which took place on Monday night in Los Angeles. Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen all took home acting prizes for Succession, while the show also won best drama series overall. Creator Jesse Armstrong said it was “a great sadness to end the show, but it was a great pleasure to do it”.

Also at the ceremony, Sir El­ton John won his first Emmy Award, finally giving him EGOT status. That means he has joined an exclusive club of performers who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award. Elton Live: Fare­well From Dodger Stadium won best live variety special, marking the British singer-songwriter’s first Emmy nomination and award. How­ever, Sir Elton could not pick up the honour after having a knee operation. He wrote on Instagram that he was “on cloud nine” after the win and joked that his knee prob­lem was “a gentle reminder, perhaps, of a lifetime spent jumping off pianos”. He add­ed: “Honoured to have joined the hallowed ranks of EGOT winners, here’s to the joy of music and the magic it brings to our lives!”

Other winners on the night included The White Lotus and Abbott Elementa­ry. Succession, the critically acclaimed drama about a media mogul and the power struggles between his dys­functional family, concluded last year after four seasons. It was rewarded generously at the Emmys, winning best drama series and prizes for writing and directing, while Snook and Culkin won best leading drama actress and actor for playing Shiv and Roman Roy respectively. “The bar was set so high and that was what spurred us on,” Snook said of Suc­cession’s success. She also thanked her parents, telling them: “Mum and dad - thank you for having a dress-up box when I was a kid, this is where it gets you.” Snook dedicated the award to her daughter, commenting: “The biggest thank you I think though is to someone who won’t understand anything that I’m saying at the mo­ment, but I carried her with me in this last season and really it was her who car­ried me. “It’s very easy to act when you’re pregnant be­cause you’ve got hormones raging and it was more that the proximity of her life growing inside me gave me the strength to do this and this performance.”

Co-star Culkin paid tribute to Armstrong “for being a brilliant writer, showrunner and gentleman”. Culkin also thanked his two children and wife, before addressing her from the stage: “And Jazz, I want more [children]. You said maybe, if I won!” He beat fellow Succession stars Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, who had also been nominated in the best drama actor cat­egory. In his own acceptance speech, British actor Mac­fadyen, who played Shiv’s husband Tom, joked: “I must make special mention to my on-screen wife Sarah Snook, and my other on-screen wife Nicholas Braun.”

Braun, a fellow nominee, plays Cousin Greg in Suc­cession, and the two char­acters’ relationship was a favourite with viewers. “Acting with you has been one of the most wonderful things in my career, so thank you Nick, thank you Sarah,” Macfadyen added. Arm­strong, the Shropshire-born screenwriter who created the series, also scooped the top prize for best writing in a drama series.