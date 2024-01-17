Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Swifties' enthusiasm for their idol's tour boosts travel demand in Europe
Web Entertainment Desk
6:31 PM | January 17, 2024
Taylor Swift fans, commonly known as 'Swifties', are spurring massive air travel demand in Europe as they follow their idol's 'Eras' tour between May and August, Spanish online travel booking company said.

Demand for flights to Stockholm around May 17-19, when the star is due to perform, jumped six-fold from the same period a year ago, the company said, while demand to fly to Warsaw, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Paris in the days around Swift's concerts jumped 339%, 176%, 133% and 108%, respectively.

The transatlantic demand was rising the most, suggesting strong interest from American Swifties in the European performances.

Beside the top five cities, there have also been notable increases in travel to Zurich, Lyon, Milan, Amsterdam, Vienna, and Madrid, where Taylor will perform.

This unusual pattern reflects Taylor Swift's influence on the music scene and her substantial economic impact, which had already been observed and measured in the United States.

