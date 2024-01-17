Syed Asif Hussain appointed new ECP secretary

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed Dr Syed Asif Hussain new secretary of the commission.

Accepting resignation of ECP secretary Umar Hameed, the chief election commissioner appointed Dr Syed Asif Hussain as the new ECP secretary. Hussain is appointed for a period of one year.

On the other hand, Punjab election commissioner has also been transferred.

Saeed Gul has been appointed DG Election Cell ECP Islamabad while Muhammad Farid Afridi has been appointed provincial election commissioner Balochistan.