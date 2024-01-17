Tech trespass

The introduction of technology and its advancement has endowed humans with prosperity, and it seems like the pinnacle is yet to be attained. Technology has established multiple means, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of them, evolving the world at a breakneck pace. However, the euphoria of AI has vanished since it is overstepping its bounds: surpassing professions, augmenting inequality, spreading misinformation, and overtaking human capability are a few concerns. AI is causing threats to the world, and it should be abated to preserve peace, prosperity, and reap its dividends.
AI is replacing humans in the medical and legal fields, posing a threat to the world. Humans, after undertaking cumbersome efforts, become doctors and legal personnel, preparing for exams with zeal and zest. However, these domains are now equipped with AI. A tech firm, Genetica, prescribes medicines to patients in Israel, manifesting the threat posed by AI. China has also deployed an AI-powered system that imparts justice to the people. Hence, considering these practices of AI, it threatens those who aspire to serve in these fields.
Apart from these two fields, AI poses a threat to many professions. In order to survive and cope with financial challenges, humans have employed themselves in multiple professions. However, according to a survey conducted by the World Economic Forum (WEF), AI will occupy more than 85 million professions in around 26 countries globally. Another study suggests that the unabated advancement of AI will make future accountants redundant, leading to widespread unemployment.
AI impacts all walks of life, and social media is no exception, spreading misinformation. Social media, a source of information and a key player in the political sphere, is prone to the indifference between authentic information and misinformation, leading to limbo in the political sphere. AI adds insult to injury by spreading misinformation on social media, as indicated by the United Nations. The UN expressed concerns about the growing role of AI and the sharing of misinformation with the advent of “deepfake” images. Recently, a picture of Donald Trump circulated on social media in which he was arrested. Therefore, AI can potentially cause chaos in this strata of life.
AI increases inequality among countries, overstepping its bounds. Technology gauges the development of countries, highlighting the advanced technology of developed countries and the limited technology of vulnerable countries. There is already a wide gap between countries in the realm of technology, and AI is creating more vacuum. Yuval Noah Harari, a renowned historian from Israel, exemplified in his book “Homo Deus” that technology is augmenting inequality between countries, assisting those countries who possess it and depriving those who lack it. Therefore, it is apt to say that AI is overstepping its bounds.
Moreover, AI is deteriorating the state of education and overtaking human potential. Multiple AI tools are harnessed by students in their academia. Instead of searching for topics in the index of books, ready-made knowledge is now at their fingertips, reducing their role to mere copying and pasting. Besides, AI tools like ChatGPT and other chatbots can escape plagiarism-catching applications, duping teachers. Thus, AI is not only deploring the state of education but also hindering the potentialities of humans that can be unleashed through academia.
Sovereignty is one of the most important elements of states, and both liberal and conservative states allow no one to violate their sovereignty and interfere in their affairs. However, AI has shown that it is capable of violating the sovereignty of states. For instance, AI was materialised by the US to attack nuclear Iranian facilities in 2007 to sabotage the nuclear ambitions of the latter. Pegasus, an Israeli-made malware, also has the potential to access the mobile phones of officials in countries, let alone laymen. Hence, AI is attacking the sovereignty of countries.
The indispensable role of AI is contributing positively to society. Nevertheless, the world is falling prey to AI threats, overstepping its bounds by occupying professions, spreading misinformation, exacerbating inequality, and violating sovereignty. Therefore, it should be regulated. If medicines, formulated for the welfare of people, are regulated, and their short and long-term impacts are known before mass production, why not regulate AI, which also has this meek side.
IMAD ALI,
Swat.