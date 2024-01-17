Tech trespass

The introduction of technolo­gy and its advancement has endowed humans with prosperi­ty, and it seems like the pinnacle is yet to be attained. Technology has established multiple means, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of them, evolving the world at a breakneck pace. However, the euphoria of AI has vanished since it is overstepping its bounds: sur­passing professions, augmenting inequality, spreading misinforma­tion, and overtaking human ca­pability are a few concerns. AI is causing threats to the world, and it should be abated to preserve peace, prosperity, and reap its dividends.

AI is replacing humans in the medical and legal fields, posing a threat to the world. Humans, after undertaking cumbersome efforts, become doctors and le­gal personnel, preparing for ex­ams with zeal and zest. How­ever, these domains are now equipped with AI. A tech firm, Genetica, prescribes medicines to patients in Israel, manifest­ing the threat posed by AI. Chi­na has also deployed an AI-pow­ered system that imparts justice to the people. Hence, considering these practices of AI, it threat­ens those who aspire to serve in these fields.

Apart from these two fields, AI poses a threat to many pro­fessions. In order to survive and cope with financial challenges, humans have employed them­selves in multiple professions. However, according to a survey conducted by the World Econom­ic Forum (WEF), AI will occupy more than 85 million professions in around 26 countries globally. Another study suggests that the unabated advancement of AI will make future accountants redun­dant, leading to widespread un­employment.

AI impacts all walks of life, and social media is no exception, spreading misinformation. So­cial media, a source of informa­tion and a key player in the po­litical sphere, is prone to the indifference between authen­tic information and misinforma­tion, leading to limbo in the po­litical sphere. AI adds insult to injury by spreading misinfor­mation on social media, as indi­cated by the United Nations. The UN expressed concerns about the growing role of AI and the sharing of misinformation with the advent of “deepfake” imag­es. Recently, a picture of Don­ald Trump circulated on social media in which he was arrest­ed. Therefore, AI can potentially cause chaos in this strata of life.

AI increases inequality among countries, overstepping its bounds. Technology gauges the development of countries, high­lighting the advanced technol­ogy of developed countries and the limited technology of vulner­able countries. There is already a wide gap between countries in the realm of technology, and AI is creating more vacuum. Yu­val Noah Harari, a renowned his­torian from Israel, exemplified in his book “Homo Deus” that tech­nology is augmenting inequali­ty between countries, assisting those countries who possess it and depriving those who lack it. Therefore, it is apt to say that AI is overstepping its bounds.

Moreover, AI is deteriorating the state of education and over­taking human potential. Multi­ple AI tools are harnessed by stu­dents in their academia. Instead of searching for topics in the in­dex of books, ready-made knowl­edge is now at their fingertips, reducing their role to mere copy­ing and pasting. Besides, AI tools like ChatGPT and other chatbots can escape plagiarism-catch­ing applications, duping teach­ers. Thus, AI is not only deplor­ing the state of education but also hindering the potentialities of humans that can be unleashed through academia.

Sovereignty is one of the most important elements of states, and both liberal and conserva­tive states allow no one to vio­late their sovereignty and inter­fere in their affairs. However, AI has shown that it is capable of vi­olating the sovereignty of states. For instance, AI was materialised by the US to attack nuclear Irani­an facilities in 2007 to sabotage the nuclear ambitions of the lat­ter. Pegasus, an Israeli-made mal­ware, also has the potential to access the mobile phones of of­ficials in countries, let alone lay­men. Hence, AI is attacking the sovereignty of countries.

The indispensable role of AI is contributing positively to society. Nevertheless, the world is falling prey to AI threats, overstepping its bounds by occupying profes­sions, spreading misinformation, exacerbating inequality, and vi­olating sovereignty. Therefore, it should be regulated. If med­icines, formulated for the wel­fare of people, are regulated, and their short and long-term im­pacts are known before mass production, why not regulate AI, which also has this meek side.

IMAD ALI,

Swat.