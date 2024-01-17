Three officers of Irri Dept transferred

PESHAWAR - The caretaker govern­ment has replaced two Chief Engineers and a Superintending Engineer in the Ir­rigation department, including the direc­tor of the Baran Dam project. According to a notification from the Establishment department, Grade 20 Chief Engineer Zahoor Ahmed, the Project Director of Baran Dam Bannu, has been transferred and posted as Director General of Small Dams. Chief Engineer Sheikh Muhammad Jalil, the Director of Small Dams, has been transferred and posted as Chief Engineer Merged Areas Irrigation Department.