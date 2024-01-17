Wednesday, January 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Troubled year in store for the world’s children, warns UNICEF

Troubled year in store for the world’s children, warns UNICEF
Agencies
January 17, 2024
International, Newspaper

UNITED NATIONS  -   World’s children in 2024 are like­ly to see increased exposure to vi­olence and war as well as economic hardship, the UN children’s agen­cy (UNICEF), warned in a flagship study released Tuesday. At the be­ginning of each year, UNICEF said it looks ahead to the risks that chil­dren are likely to face, and sug­gests ways to reduce the potential harm. The latest report, Prospects for Children 2024: Cooperation in a Fragmented World, paints a picture of a short-term future character­ized by continued conflict and eco­nomic uncertainty. 

The prospects of conflict, says the report, will be driven by escalat­ing competition among world pow­ers, threatening the rights and lives of children. As well as the immedi­ate harm to children’s lives, violence and war affect children by divert­ing resources from education, health care and nutrition. 

Kashmir and Justice

Turgid economic growth is under­mining years of progress on child poverty reduction, making it diffi­cult for young p

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1705390782.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024