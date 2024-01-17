Troubled year in store for the world’s children, warns UNICEF

UNITED NATIONS - World’s children in 2024 are like­ly to see increased exposure to vi­olence and war as well as economic hardship, the UN children’s agen­cy (UNICEF), warned in a flagship study released Tuesday. At the be­ginning of each year, UNICEF said it looks ahead to the risks that chil­dren are likely to face, and sug­gests ways to reduce the potential harm. The latest report, Prospects for Children 2024: Cooperation in a Fragmented World, paints a picture of a short-term future character­ized by continued conflict and eco­nomic uncertainty.

The prospects of conflict, says the report, will be driven by escalat­ing competition among world pow­ers, threatening the rights and lives of children. As well as the immedi­ate harm to children’s lives, violence and war affect children by divert­ing resources from education, health care and nutrition.

Turgid economic growth is under­mining years of progress on child poverty reduction, making it diffi­cult for young p