Troubled year in store for the world’s children, warns UNICEF

UNITED NATIONS - World’s children in 2024 are likely to see increased exposure to violence and war as well as economic hardship, the UN children’s agency (UNICEF), warned in a flagship study released Tuesday. At the beginning of each year, UNICEF said it looks ahead to the risks that children are likely to face, and suggests ways to reduce the potential harm. The latest report, Prospects for Children 2024: Cooperation in a Fragmented World, paints a picture of a short-term future characterized by continued conflict and economic uncertainty.
The prospects of conflict, says the report, will be driven by escalating competition among world powers, threatening the rights and lives of children. As well as the immediate harm to children’s lives, violence and war affect children by diverting resources from education, health care and nutrition.
Turgid economic growth is undermining years of progress on child poverty reduction, making it difficult for young p