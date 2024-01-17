UBL Ameen partners with philanthropic organisations for UBL Ameen Esaar Account

ISLAMABAD - UBL Ameen has signed memoran­dums of understanding with In­dus Hospital and Health Network (IHHN), ChildLife Foundation, The Citizens Foundation (TCF) and Akhuwat, institutions which are serving humanity in the field of Health, Infant Care, Education and Employment respectively. This collaboration stemmed from the launch of “UBL Ameen Esaar Ac­count” which is a one of its kind Islamic liability product that not only caters to banking require­ments of consumer, but also con­tributes to the welfare of society. UBL Ameen has designed Esaar Account to incentivise the custom­er for contribution to humanitar­ian causes. The bank sponsors free of cost takaful plan for securing risk of Income loss due to death or accidental /permanent disability of accountholder for succeeding 12 months in addition to reim­bursement of medical expenditure as a token of gratitude. The idea behind contribution for the sake of welfare of society is that the bank allocates a certain amount from its own pocket, based on the bal­ance maintained in the account by the customer, and distribute among above-mentioned four or­ganisations for onwards spend­ing among deserving people. This contribution gives customer a sense of satisfaction for playing their part in noble cause. From UBL’s side, the signing ceremony was attended by Mr Alee Khalid Ghaznavi, Group Executive – Is­lamic Banking, UBL, and senior executives of the bank. Donation amounts allocated under UBL Ameen Esaar Account since its in­ception were handed over by UBL Ameen team to respective repre­sentatives of these organisations.