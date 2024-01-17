Ukraine needs ‘predictable financing’ to defeat Russia: EU chief

DAVOS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tues­day said Ukraine’s allies need to guarantee stable backing for Kyiv as questions swirl over future support from the United States and EU. “Ukraine can prevail in this war. But we must continue to empower their resistance,” the head of the European Union’s ex­ecutive arm told the World Eco­nomic Forum in Davos.

“Ukrainians need predictable financing throughout 2024 and beyond. They need a sufficient and sustained supply of weapons to defend Ukraine and regain its rightful territory.” EU leaders will hold a summit on February 1 to try to overcome a block from Hun­gary on providing 50 billion euros ($54.5 billion) in financial aid to Ukraine over the next four years.

The government in Kyiv des­perately needs the funds to prop up its economy and keep ser­vices working as Russia’s all-out war heads towards its second anniversary. Budapest -- Mos­cow’s closest ally in the 27-na­tion EU -- has signalled it could agree to the aid if it is given the chance each year to veto further payments. EU officials say that if they cannot win over Hungary, the other 26 member states will look to provide cash outside the EU’s budget, but this would like­ly be for a shorter timeframe.

The debate in Europe comes as Ukraine’s other major backer, the United States, struggles to approve a $60 billion aid pack­age in the face of opposition from Republicans in Congress.