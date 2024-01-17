Wednesday, January 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

US envoy calls on air chief

US envoy calls on air chief
1:54 AM | January 17, 2024
National

US Ambassador Donald Bloom met Air Chief Marshal Ahmad Babar Sidhu on Tuesday.

Pakistan Air Force spokesperson said the envoy emphasised the importance of exchange of technological capabilities and delegation between Pakistan Air Force and the US Air Force.

He also assured cooperation in the recently set up Techno Parks by Pakistan Air Force.

The Pakistan Air Force chief expressed his determination to take the relationship between the two countries to new heights.

According to the spokesperson, the US envoy lauded professionalism of Pakistan Air Force and commended the importance of progress made by the force in the field of self-reliance.

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1705390782.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024