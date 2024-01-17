US envoy calls on air chief

US Ambassador Donald Bloom met Air Chief Marshal Ahmad Babar Sidhu on Tuesday.

Pakistan Air Force spokesperson said the envoy emphasised the importance of exchange of technological capabilities and delegation between Pakistan Air Force and the US Air Force.

He also assured cooperation in the recently set up Techno Parks by Pakistan Air Force.

The Pakistan Air Force chief expressed his determination to take the relationship between the two countries to new heights.

According to the spokesperson, the US envoy lauded professionalism of Pakistan Air Force and commended the importance of progress made by the force in the field of self-reliance.