US pressure behind suspension of Red Sea shipping operations: Yemen’s Houthis

Yemen’s Houthi group accused the United States on Tuesday of pressuring shipping companies to suspend operations in the Red Sea.

“The suspension of operations by shipping companies in the Red Sea is the result of American pressure and intimidation,” Houthi spokesman Mohamed Abdel-Salam said in a statement.

He termed the suspension of shipping operations in the Red Sea as an “inaccurate position” and “only serves the tendentious American propaganda."

Several shipping companies have suspended their operations in the Red Sea amid Houthi attacks on ships suspected to have links with Israel.

The US and UK launched airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen in recent days in retaliation for the attacks, which have created fears of a new bout of inflation and supply chain disruption.

Houthis say their attacks against commercial ships aim to pressure Israel to halt its deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed at least 24,285 people since Oct 7.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.