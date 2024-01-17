Venice entry fee tickets go on sale

VENICE - Finally, the time has come: it’s time for Venice to charge for entry. From April 25, the floating city will imple­ment the much discussed entry fee for day trippers. The fee has been under discussion for years. Although it is expected to expand in scope, for 2024’s pilot run it will only be ap­plied on certain days during the high season, between April 25 to July 14. It’s not just day trippers who need to worry, though. Although people stay­ing overnight in the city won’t have to pay the charge, if they’ll be in town on those dates, they will still need to register for an exemption. On January 16, the city council unveiled its online platform to process bookings and ex­emptions. So how do you register to pay the fee if you’re just coming for the day? And how do you register an exemption if you’re staying over­night? We booked some of the first tickets when they were released on Tuesday. The fee is charged for day visits between 8.30 a.m. and 4 p.m. For 2024, it’s a flat 5 euros ($5.45) per person per day. For 2024, the city has exempted the fee for those traveling to most of the lagoon islands, includ­ing visitor hubs Murano and Burano, as well as the Lido, home to the city’s beaches. However, most visitors to Murano and Burano will have to pay the fee anyway, since most arrive by taking vaporetto ferries from the city center. People transiting through Piazzale Roma (the bus terminus), Tronchetto or the Stazione Marittima (where small cruise ships still dock) will be exempt, as long as they don’t cross into the “Old City.” The Venice council has launched an online plat­form allowing you to prepay if you’re visiting for the day, here. Click on pay the fee, you’ll then be taken to a land­ing page run by Venezia Unica, the city’s official tourism site.