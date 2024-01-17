Woman loses appeal of 10 tola gold against daughter-in-law at SC

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday dismissed an appeal of a woman challenging the verdict of high court pertaining to a family dis­pute on 10 tola gold. A three-mem­ber bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the case filed by a woman against the provision of gold to her ex-daughter in law. The law­yer informed the court that the con­flict was between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law on custody of the gold. On the query of the bench, the lawyer said that woman has been divorced and she has three children.

The court asked that what was problem in giving 10 tola gold to a mother of three kids. The court, sub­sequently, dismissed the appeal of woman Sabeeha Khanam.

Also, Supreme Court on Tues­day issued a written order regard­ing rejection of the request of Jus­tice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi to stay the proceedings of Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against him.

The six-page order regarding the hearing dated January 9, was au­thored by Justice Amin ud Din Khan.

The order said, “We note that the instant CP was fixed for hearing on 15.12.2023 when learned counsel raised the objection with regard to constitution of the bench and prayed that he wants to file an application to raise this objection so that this bench may consider the same and prayed for fixation of the petitions for 8.1.2024 and on his request the case was ad­journed for the said date. “When the case was fixed for 8.1.2024, no writ­ten application was filed and during the hearing learned counsel stated that he wants to withdraw the objec­tion noted on the last date of hearing.

“As the petitioner’s counsel was not willing to implead the complain­ants as respondent in these peti­tions, then a question was posed to the learned counsel whether with­out impleading the complainants/informers we can proceed with the matter and on this point some of the arguments were advanced on 8.1.2024 and further Constitution Petition No.43/2023, etc 6 argu­ments we heard today and passed the order of impleadment as re­spondent in these petitions. Photo­stat copy of the order cited is not ap­plicable to the facts of this case. In these circumstances, the prayer for stay of proceedings before the Su­preme Judicial Council against the petitioner in CP Nos.43 & 44 of 2023 is not tenable at this stage.