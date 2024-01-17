Zardari thanks Chaudhry Sarwar for supporting Bilawal from NA 127

LAHORE - President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamen­tarians Asif Ali Zardari met with former Gover­nor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar in Bi­lawal House Lahore. Former president thanked Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar for supporting Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari from NA 127. The two lead­ers also discussed the political strategy in Pun­jab. Asif Ali Zardari and Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar also insisted on conducting transparent elections. PPP president is also set to address a public rally in Lahore today at Peco road, he will also inaugurate the election office in NA 127.

On the other hand the members of the politi­cal management committee of NA-127 election campaign, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Mukesh Chawla, held an important meeting with the party candi­dates participating in the election from the pro­vincial capital. All important leaders and ticket holders including Rana Farooq Saeed, Chaudhry Manzoor, Zulfikar Ali Badr, Aslam Gil, Faisal Mir, Aurangzeb Barki participated in the meeting. Sharjeel Memon while addressing the meeting told the participants that Chairman Bilawal Bhut­to is planning to make the PPP’s rally scheduled on January 21 a great success. Sharjeel terms the rally in Lahore a game changer and the election campaign of the People’s Party across Punjab.

PPP demonstration in the provincial capital will determine the path for political campaign across Punjab. Ticket holders and party organ­isations will have to walk shoulder-to-shoulder to make this rally successful, he asserted. Also separately, the delegation of Canadian High Com­mission visited the house of Zulfikar Ali Badr in Lahore, Additional Secretary General of Pakistan People’s Party. The delegation of the Canadian High Commission included High Commissioner HE Leslie Scanlon and First Secretary for Politi­cal Affairs James McKenna. Senior Political Offi­cer Mohammad Zubair included in the delegation of the Canadian High Commission. The current political and economic situation of Pakistan was discussed in the meeting. During the meeting, the regional situation and bilateral relations be­tween Pakistan and Canada were discussed. The environment of the general elections in Pakistan, and the impact of the elections on the country’s development and prosperity were also discussed.