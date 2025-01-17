120,000 acres to be brought under advanced cotton crop cultivation

FAISALABAD - A comprehensive plan has been prepared to increase the per acre cotton yield and to promote the cultivation of an advanced cotton crop. Under the plan, a target of cultivating an advanced cotton crop on an area of one million acres has been set across Punjab. The target for cultivating an advanced cotton crop on 120,000 acres has been set for district Faisalabad alone. Director Agriculture Extension Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood said here Thursday that field teams of the agriculture department have been mobilized to provide technical training and assistance to the farmers. He said that advance cultivation of a cotton crop has a higher productivity than seasonal cotton. It has better resistance to climate change, which is an important feature in view of the current environmental challenges. He said that these steps will prove to be a milestone in increasing cotton production in Punjab and the income of farmers.