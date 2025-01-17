Friday, January 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

120,000 acres to be brought under advanced cotton crop cultivation

120,000 acres to be brought under advanced cotton crop cultivation
NEWS WIRE
January 17, 2025
Newspaper, Business

FAISALABAD  -  A comprehensive plan has been prepared to increase the per acre cotton yield and to promote the cultivation of an advanced cotton crop. Under the plan, a target of cultivating an advanced cotton crop on an area of one million acres has been set across Punjab. The target for cultivating an advanced cotton crop on 120,000 acres has been set for district Faisalabad alone. Director Agriculture Extension Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood said here Thursday that field teams of the agriculture department have been mobilized to provide technical training and assistance to the farmers. He said that advance cultivation of a cotton crop has a higher productivity than seasonal cotton. It has better resistance to climate change, which is an important feature in view of the current environmental challenges. He said that these steps will prove to be a milestone in increasing cotton production in Punjab and the income of farmers.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1737009251.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025